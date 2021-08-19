Kohima, Aug 19 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,390 on Thursday, as 59 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

As many as 89 patients were cured of the disease during the day, improving the recovery rate to 91.57 per cent from 91.33 per cent on Wednesday.

With no COVID-19 fatalities registered on Thursday, the death toll remained at 608.

Mokukchung district recorded the highest number of new cases at 19, followed by Kohima at 18, and Dimapur at 13, it said.

The state now has 1,024 active cases, while 26,915 people have recovered from the disease, and 843 patients have migrated to other states so far, the bulletin said.

Nagaland has thus far tested over 2.95 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated 6.43 lakh people, of whom 1.77 lakh have received both doses, it added.

Meanwhile, the north-eastern state on Thursday entered the 15-day-long fifth phase of unlocking with the reopening of more sectors in a calibrated manner based on the prevalent COVID situation and after taking the views of various stakeholders, a notification said.

