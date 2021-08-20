Kohima, Aug 20 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 29,482 on Friday as 92 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 609, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | India Seals Deal with Russia to Procure AK-103 Series of Assault Rifles for Indian Army.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Hyderabad: Youngster Duped Of Rs 3 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster On Pretext Of Updating His Bank Details.

Dimapur recorded the highest number of new cases at 38, followed by Kohima(23), Mokokchung(9), and Tuensang (3).

The fresh fatality was reported from Kohima.

Seventy-six more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate to 91.55 per cent.

The state now has 1,032 active cases, while 26,991 people have recovered from the disease, and 850 patients have migrated to other states.

Nagaland has tested over 2.98 lakh samples for COVID-19 and inoculated over 6.44 lakh people to date, of whom 1.78 lakh have received both doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)