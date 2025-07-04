Kohima, Jul 4 (PTI) Nagaland Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir on Friday announced a fresh initiative to enhance monitoring of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) through the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA).

Making the announcement during a press conference at Congress Bhavan here, Jamir, who is also Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) president, revealed that a series of DISHA meetings will begin from July 9, starting with Peren district and gradually cover seven districts across the state.

Also Read | Manipur Arms Crackdown: 203 Weapons Including Rifles, Pistols Recovered in Major Success for Security Forces; IEDs, Grenades Also Seized.

He emphasised that the DISHA committees are tasked with coordinating and monitoring CSS implementation, ensuring no fund diversion, and addressing grievances from grassroots beneficiaries.

"This committee is not just for supervision but for coordination. It will act as a bridge between the Union government and the state for proper implementation of centrally funded projects," he said.

Also Read | India-US Trade Pact Likely Before July 9; Certain Issues Still Pending in Agriculture, Auto Sectors, Says Official.

Jamir noted that four members have been nominated to each district-level committee from their side, and village council chairpersons will be included on a rotational basis, in consultation with district commissioners.

He said that the DISHA committees are empowered to review scheme implementation and check fund diversions and also address project delays or misallocations.

The committee can also summon departments for project-related queries and has to submit quarterly and emergency reports to the Ministry while ensuring timely grievance redressal and grassroots feedback incorporation, he said.

Jamir emphasised that quarterly reviews will be conducted, and departments found lacking will be given 30 days to resolve issues.

The MP called on Village Development Boards (VDBs) and village council leaders to report irregularities in schemes like MGNREGA before funds are misappropriated.

The lone MP of the state also highlighted efforts to push for inclusion of local languages and dialects as third languages for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment under India Post.

"We have appealed to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary to ensure this is implemented, so local youth get better opportunities," he said.

He pointed out that local aspirants often miss out on jobs due to national-level competition despite high merit, and that the inclusion of local dialect as the third language would provide a fair playing field.

Addressing questions on Article 371A of the Constitution, Jamir reiterated that the special constitutional provision protects Naga traditions, land, and religious practices from unilateral central laws. However, he urged the state government to proactively use the powers granted under Article 371A for development by engaging landowners and the community.

"The article should not just be a shield but a tool for progress," he said, adding that fears over it being abrogated like Article 370 are unfounded, as the provision is deeply rooted in Nagaland's history and identity.

On a broader political note, Jamir urged voters to see their vote as a responsibility rather than just a right.

While acknowledging that the current government was elected through public mandate, he said that citizens must remain engaged, alert, and ready to vote for better leadership if governance fails.

"We give the mandate once every five years. But until then, it is our role to guide, question, and ensure the government delivers," Jamir added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)