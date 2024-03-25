Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called on Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio along with party leaders and party MLAs from Nagaland. (Photo/ANI)

Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], March 25 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday called on Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio to extend support to his Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Sangma also met the NDPP MLAs and party leaders

Also Read | Srinagar Fire: Three Houses Gutted After Major Blaze Erupts in Nowpora Locality in Jammu and Kashmir, Two Firemen Injured (Watch Videos).

As a coalition partner of the NDA, the National People's Party has resolved to extend full support to the Lok Sabha candidate from the Nagaland, Dr Chumben Murry, sponsored by the NDPP, he said

The Meghalaya Chief Minister also held a meeting with party leaders and MLAs at Dimapur in connection with the ensuing Lok Sabha election.

Also Read | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita Kejriwal Meets Him at ED Office for Third Time (Watch Video).

The forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are set to be a significant event in the political landscape of North East India.

The voters of Meghalaya and Nagaland will cast their ballots on April 19.

The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Indian National Congress (INC) and the National People's Party (NPP) won one seat each in Meghalaya.

While in Nagaland, the lone Lok Sabha seat was won by the ruling NDPP's Tokheho Yepthomi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)