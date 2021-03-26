Kohima, Mar 26 (PTI) Nagaland Police has arrested three persons from neighbouring Assam in connection with the fake educational certificate and marksheet racket, an officer said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CID Branch of Nagaland Police unearthed a well organised racket wherein fake marksheets and other educational certificates of High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) of students from Nagaland were being manufactured by some IT professionals based in Assam, said a release issued by PRO of Nagaland Police Headquarters.

The SIT has apprehended three accused persons from various locations in Assam after a month of reconnaissance and surveillance, the police officer said.

The prime accused was arrested from Beltola, Guwahati while the other two were arrested from Kokhrajhar, Assam.

The SIT along with Cyber cell and CFL Chumukedima conducted simultaneous raids in Beltola, Guwahati and Kokrajhar Assam, and seized various documents such as fake marksheets, seals of high ranking officials of Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE), cash, laptops and various electronic equipment, police said.

The case came to light when the matter was reported to Police Headquarters by the Chairman NBSE Asano Sekhose, wherein he alleged that marksheets and other educational certificates which was sent to NBSE for verification by various technical institutes from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were found to be fake, police said.

The accused are currently in police custody and further investigation is on to unveil other accomplices involved in the case, police said.

