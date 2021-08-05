Kohima, Aug 5 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,335 on Thursday as 118 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus toll to 581, a health bulletin said.

Also Read | Border Dispute: Assam Withdraws Advisory Issued Earlier Against Travel to Mizoram.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 36, followed by Kohima (27), and Zunheboto (20). The two fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Dimapur district, it said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Woman Hangs Self After Fail to Qualify for NEET, Suicide Note Says ‘Parents Money Wasted in Exam Preparation’.

Nagaland now has 1,345 active cases, while the total number of recoveries increased to 25,603 as 87 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients now stands at 90.36 per cent.

As many as 806 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The state has tested over 2.72 lakh samples for COVID-19 and inoculated 6,26,206 people thus far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)