Kohima, Oct 19 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported 137 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the state to 7,953, Health minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

"137 positive cases of COVID-19 detected today include Dimapur 114, Kohima 19, Mon 2 and one each in Tuensang and Kiphire districts," the health minister said in a tweet.

"Also, 66 positive patients have recovered - Dimapur 53 and Kohima 13," he said.

Nagaland now has 1,652 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,207 patients have recovered from the disease, said Additional Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

So far 28 COVID-19 infected patients have died in the state, he said, adding that 21 died due to the virus while six deaths are not related to COVID-19 while one death is still under investigation.

Altogether 66 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is now at 78.04 per cent, he said.

Dimapur district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 4,312 followed by Kohima (2,449), Mon (440), Peren (298), Zunheboto (130), Tuensang (130), Mokokchung (103), Phek (36), Wokha (26), Longleng (16), and Kiphire district (13).

Of the total 7,953 COVID-19 cases, 3,536 are armed forces or security personnel, 2,423 are traced contacts, 1,607 are returnees from other states and 387 are frontline workers, he said.

Of the 1,652 active COVID-19 cases, 1,581 are asymptomatic, 62 are with mild and moderate symptoms while five are severe, four are in ICU with oxygen and ventilator support, he said. PT NBS

