Kohima, Dec 6 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally mounted to 11,379 on Sunday as 39 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 69, health officials said.

Kohima district reported the highest number of new cases at 28, followed by Dimapur (five) and Wokha and Tuensang (two each), Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Out of the 69 coronavirus fatalities reported so far, 59 were due to the contagion, seven due to comorbidities, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of three other deaths, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said.

The state now has 544 active coronavirus cases, while 10,653 people have been cured of the disease and 113 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 93.61 per cent, the official said.

Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 311, followed by Dimapur (148) and Tuensang (32), he said.

The state has so far conducted 1.14 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 69,940 RT-PCR, 36,154 TrueNat and 8,461 rapid antigen tests, Hangsing added.

