Kohima, Jan 8 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,964 on Friday as four more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Four more people have also recovered from the disease, he said.

One more patient has succumbed to the infection, taking the state's coronavirus death toll to 85, a health bulletin said.

Nagaland now has 127 active coronavirus cases, while 11,614 people have recovered from the disease and 138 patients have migrated to other states so far, it said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 64, followed by Kohima (44) and Mokokchung (11), it said.

Nagaland has so far conducted over 1.21 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 72,597 RT-PCR, 36,812 TrueNat and 12,177 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.

