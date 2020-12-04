Kohima, Dec 4 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 239 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of people cured of the disease to 10,649, a health department official said.

The fresh recoveries - 200 from Dimapur and 39 from Kohima - pushed the rate in the state to an all-time high at 94.19 per cent, he said.

The state had registered its previous highest single- day recovery of 223 patients on September 21.

At least 22 more people tested positive for the infection, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 11,305, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Kohima and Dimapur reported 10 new cases each and two were found in Wokha, he said.

The death toll rose to 68 after a patient from Dimapur succumbed to the disease, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said, adding that seven had comorbidities.

Nagaland now has 478 active cases and 110 patients have migrated to other states.

Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 254, followed by Dimapur at 145 and Tuensang at 30.

Of the total coronavirus cases in the state, 4,574 are armed forces personnel and 1,782 returnees, Hangsing said.

Nagaland has so far conducted 8,273 rapid antigen tests, while 69,828 samples were tested through RT-PCR and 36,131 through TrueNat, he added.

