Wokha (Nagaland) [India], November 4 (ANI): To safeguard the globally significant congregation of Amur Falcons, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Wokha district of Nagaland, on Tuesday declared the region a temporary 'Silence Zone', reiterating the state's status as the Falcon Capital of the World.

This recognition stems from the largest annual gathering of Amur Falcons at Pangti village, Wokha district, during October and November.

In a press statement, the DIPR, Nagaland, stated that the order emphasises the importance of maintaining a safe passage for migratory birds, which are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and the Convention on Migratory Species (CMS), to which India is a signatory.

"To minimise disturbances, the roosting site at Pangti has been officially declared a temporary 'Silence Zone' within a 3-kilometre radius for the duration of the migration season. Scientific studies have shown that high-intensity sound can induce fear in wild birds, potentially causing them to abandon their habitat and disrupting vital communication linked to reproduction and survival," said the DIPR Nagaland press statement.

The order further recalls the directive issued by the Office of the Chief Secretary, Nagaland warned that government grants and assistance to villages involved in the killing or harming of Amur Falcons will be subject to review and possible curtailment.

"In light of this, all activities that may cause disturbance to the Amur Falcons, whether at the roosting site or elsewhere in the district, are strictly prohibited with immediate effect. The district administration urges all citizens, communities, and visitors to cooperate in preserving this unique ecological phenomenon and to uphold Nagaland's global reputation for successful wildlife conservation," said the press statement.

