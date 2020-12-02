Kohima, Dec 2 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 92.03 per cent on Wednesday as 164 patients were cured of the disease, while 45 fresh infections pushed the tally to 11,254, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 92.03 per cent surpassing the previous highest of 90.94 per cent recorded on December 1, Director of Health Department, Dr Denis Hangsing said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

"45 +ve cases of # COVID-19 have been detected today. Dimapur- 22, Tuensang- 13, Kohima- 9, Kiphire- 1. Also, 164 +ve patients have recovered. Dimapur- 112, Kohima- 35, Peren- 12, Mon- 5", Health Minister, S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

Of the total 11,254 COVID-19 cases, 10,358 people have recovered from the disease, 720 are active cases, 67 people have died and 109 migrated, Hangsing said.

Although 67 COVID-19 infected patients have died in the state, 57 are due to contagion, seven had comorbidities while the death of three patients is under investigation, he said.

The district-wise distribution of confirmed cases - Dimapur (6,221), Kohima (3,353), Mon (597), Peren (479), Tuensang (226), Zunheboto (140), Mokokchung (121), Phek (44), Wokha (29), Kiphire (26) and Longleng (18).

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 4,565 are armed forces or security personnel, 4,378 traced contacts, 1,776 returnees from other states and 535 frontline workers, he said.

The district-wise active cases - Dimapur (361), Kohima (278), Tuensang (34), Mon (25), Peren (19), Kiphire (1) Phek (1) and Zunheboto (1).

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,13,727 samples for COVID-19, including 69,612 through RT-PCR, 36,083 on TrueNat and 8,032 on Rapid Antigen Test, said Dr Hangsing.

