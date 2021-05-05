Kohima, May 5 (PTI) Nagaland on Wednesday reported 287 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike, which pushed the state's coronavirus tally to cross the 15,000 mark, a health department official said.

The new cases were reported from Dimapur, Kohima, Tuesnsang, Kiphire, Longleng, Peren, Phek, and Zunheboto districts.

"287 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Dimapur 221, Kohima-59, Tuensang-2, Kiphire- Longleng- Peren- Phek- Zunheboto- 1 each. 33 +ve patients recovered. Dimapur- 28, Kohima-4, Peren-1," said Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom in a tweet.

The COVID-19 tally rose to 15,004 of which 2,038 are active cases, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Dr Nyanthung Kikon said in the daily COVID-19 bulletin.

With 33 COVID-19 patients getting cured of the disease during the day, the total number of recoveries in the state rose to 12,390.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 82.57 per cent, Dr Kikon said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 118, while 458 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

A total of 1,50,142 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

State Immunisation Officer, Dr Ritu Thurr said a total of 2,20,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 1,73,842 persons in the state so far.

Meanwhile, following the rapid surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nagaland government has imposed containment zones in some areas of the state capital Kohima and commercial hub Dimapur for seven days from 7 pm Wednesday.

All activities, including movement of persons, except for some permitted activities are suspended in the said areas during the period.

In Kohima, the Kohima Municipal Council area and New Capital Complex has been declared as containment zone.

The Dimapur Municipal Council area, Chumukedima Town Council and Colonies and villages along Dimapur-Chumukedima four lane road have also been declared as containment zone area, the order said.

