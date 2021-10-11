Nagpur, Oct 11 (PTI) Seven people were arrested and tiger parts were allegedly seized from them in an operation carried out by the forest department on Nagpur-Wardha road here, an official said on Monday.

The men were nabbed from Hadadhgaon toll naka following a tip off on Sunday, said Nagpur DCF Bharat Singh Hada.

The seven accused, from Yavatmal, Amravati and Wardha, had killed a tiger in Umarda forest in Amravati in March, 2018 and had distributed the tiger parts among themselves, he said.

They have been charged under Wildlife Act provisions, the official said.

