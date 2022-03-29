Nagpur, Mar 29 (PTI) A 7-year-old boy was killed after being knocked down by a car in Rana Pratap Nagar area of Nagpur on Tuesday, a police official said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 3-Month-Old Girl Sold Seven Times in Three Months in Guntur; Eleven Arrested.

The incident took place near a traffic signal at Mangalmurti Chowk when Aarav Golghate was crossing the road with his mother at around 11:30am, he said.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Talks With Israel Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz, Condoles Loss of Lives in Terror Attack.

"The signal turned green while they were crossing the road and a speeding car coming from the direction of Jaitala knocked Aarav down, killing him instantly. The driver has been booked for causing death by negligence as well as rash driving," the Rana Pratap Nagar police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)