Nagpur, Jun 1 (PTI) A woman, cancer patient, was killed when a speeding car hit her scooter on Wardha Road here on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Smita Kiran Sangatrao (57), resident of Manish Nagar.

She was heading for the National Cancer Institute for treatment when a car hit her scooter from behind near Narayana Vidyalaya around 10 am, police said. The car sped away.

She died during treatment at a hospital.

Sangatrao, whose husband had died a few years ago, was undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

Police registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the unidentified car driver and probe was on, an official said.

