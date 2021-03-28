Nagpur, Mar 28 (PTI) A senior Nagpur police inspector was booked on extortion charges on the basis of a court order, an official said on Sunday.

Senior Inspector Vinod Chaudhary was booked along with a private citizen identified as Mohammad Ashfaque Ali on the order of the JMFC Court, he added.

"As per the complaint, a money-lender had given Rs 10 lakh to Ali to build a house. However, later Ali filed a case against the money-lender instead of returning the money. The money-lender was called to a Crime Branch unit where Chaudhary was posted. Chaudhary assaulted the money-lender and demanded money," he said.

The court ordered Lakdaganj police station to register a case of extortion, criminal intimidation etc against Chaudhary and Ali.

