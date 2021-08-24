Nagpur, Aug 24 (PTI) An assistant sub inspector of Nagpur rural police was on Tuesday nabbed for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a bar owner, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Jaiprakash Sharma (52), attached to the local crime branch, had taken action against the bar owner for flouting COVID-19 norms and operating a home delivery mechanism, and had then demanded Rs 6,0000 per month from him for not proceeding with the case, he said.

"He was held in a trap in Fetari area while accepting Rs 10,000 from the complainant. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at Kalmeshwar police station," the ACB official informed.

