Nagpur, Feb 19 (PTI) Four people have been arrested from Pune for allegedly duping 2,000 investors to the tune of Rs 40 crore in a cryptocurrency fraud, Nagpur police said on Saturday.

Nishid Wasnik, his wife Pragati, Gajanan Mungune and Sandesh Lanjewar were arrested after being on the run for over a year, an official said.

"We have seized a pistol, seven live cartridges, four luxury cars worth Rs one crore, Rs 18,91,210 cash, eight cellphones and a laptop. They were held from Pangoli near Lonavala in Pune. Nishid, Sandesh and Gajanan are also accused of gunning down a person in Washim after abducting him from Nagpur last year," he said.

