India News | Nagpur COVID-19 Cases Cross 700-mark

Nagpur, Jun 8 (PTI)Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Nagpur rose to 711 on Monday with 21 more people testing positive for the viral infection, an official said.

The COVID-19 death toll stood at 14, he said.

A total of 471 patients have recovered from the infection so far.

