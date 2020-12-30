Nagpur, Dec 30 (PTI) Nagpur district on Wednesday registered 368 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,23,374, while sixpeople who returned from the UK recently are undergoing treatment here after testing positive, said officials.

A senior Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) medical officer told PTI thatsixUK returnees are under treatment in the city after testing positive for COVID-19 and swab samples of four of them were sent to Pune-based NIV to ascertain if they are infected by the new strain found in Britain.

They are admitted in a special ward of a government hospital here, he said.

Separately, a District Information Office release said 368 more coronavirus cases were recorded in Nagpur, pushing its tally to 1,23,374.

Eight COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll in the district to 3,922, it said.

Also, 366 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered cases to 1,15,720, the release said.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 3,732, it said.

As may as 5,007 more tests were conducted to detect COVID-19, taking the number of samples examined so far to 9,25,216, the release added.

