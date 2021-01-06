Nagpur, Jan 6 (PTI) Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Wednesday registered 434 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,26,189, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said eight more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,984.

Also, 304 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the count of recovered cases to 1,17,949, it said.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 4,256.

As many as 4,970 new COVID-19 tests were conducted, taking the tally of samples examined so far to 9,59,980, the release added.

