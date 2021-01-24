Nagpur, Jan 24 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 322 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 1,32,466, an official release said.

With six more patients succumbing to the viral disease, the overall toll in the district went up to 4,127, it said.

A total of 317 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Nagpur district to 1,24,787.

With 4,338 new tests, the number of samples tested for coronavirus in Nagpur district so far mounted to 10,34,193.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)