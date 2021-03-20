Nagpur, Mar 20 (PTI) Nagpur district on Saturday reported 3,679 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally here to 1,89,466, while the day also saw 29 deaths and 1,594 recoveries, an official said.

The toll in the district is now 4,592 and the recovery count is 1,57,249, leaving it with 27,625 active cases, he added.

With 16,387 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 14,63,203, the official said.

