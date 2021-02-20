Nagpur, Feb 20 (PTI) Nagpur on Saturday reported 725 coronavirus positive cases, taking the district's caseload to 1,42,57, while the day also saw six deaths and 502 people recovering, an official said.

The overall toll stands at 4,267 and the recovery count is 1,32,406, leaving the district with 5,834 active cases, he added.

With 9,443 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nagpur went up to 11,60,122, the official said.

Meanwhile, a release said the rural part of the district achieved a target of 57 per cent in the COVID-19 vaccination drive underway.

