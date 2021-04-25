Nagpur, Apr 25 (PTI) Nagpur's COVID-19 tally reached 3,74,188 after 7,771 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw 87 deaths and 5,130 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll so far stands at 6,936 and the recovery count is 2,89,696, leaving the district with an active caseload of 77,556, he added.

With 24,701 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 21,58,397, the official said.

