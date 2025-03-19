Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Nagpur Police have arrested 50 people, including seven minors, in connection with the recent violence in the city, Commissioner Ravinder Singal said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made following an investigation into the unrest, during which CCTV cameras were also damaged. Authorities are probing the involvement of the alleged mastermind and assessing the sequence of events leading up to the violence.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today: Inspirational Quote in English With Meaning and Saying for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on March 20, 2025.

Speaking on the ongoing investigation, Singal told ANI,"We are investigating what was the role of that person, how did he play his role from the beginning, we are investigating all these things. So far, we have arrested 50 accused and 7 minors also, today also some people have been arrested."

He added that the situation remains under control, and authorities are engaging with the public to ensure cooperation in the probe.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Can Govt Employees Expect DA Hike Announcement? Check Latest Update.

"The situation is peaceful, we are meeting people and cooperation is being received in the investigation, our senior officers are talking to people...We are taking stock of how the CCTV cameras were damaged," he said.

Fifty individuals have been detained, and a curfew remains in effect for the second consecutive day across ten police district areas in Nagpur following violent clashes that erupted on March 17, police said.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Rahul Maknikar said, "The situation is under control. The investigation is underway. We have formed 10 teams. We have detained 50 people so far."

Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court (JMFC) has remanded 19 accused in the Nagpur violence case to police custody till March 21. Yesterday, the Ganeshpeth police produced the accused before the court.

Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, has condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, stating that it is a very serious matter.

"The incident that happened in Nagpur is very serious. Strictest action will be taken. People having the audacity to raise their hands on DCP-level officers and police personnel will not be tolerated at all," Kadam remarked.

Additionally, Kadam said that ongoing actions against illegal Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra will be intensified.

He said, "The action that has been going on against Bangladeshi intruders in Maharashtra for the last three to four years is going to be done more aggressively now." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)