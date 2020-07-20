Nagpur, Jul 20 (PTI)The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur increased by 68 to reach 3,027 on Monday, while 58 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of such cases to 1,939, an official said.

The death toll touched 55 as two people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | International and Domestic Flight Operations in Nepal to Resume From August 17: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

The district now has 1,033 active cases, he added. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)