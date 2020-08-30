Nagpur, Aug 30 (PTI) The coronavirus fatality count in Nagpur district of Maharashtra crossed the 1,000-mark after 32 patients succumbed to the infection on Sunday, authorities said.

The death toll has now reached 1,011, the district information office said in a statement.

The district reported 1,313 new cases on Sunday, which pushed the overall count of patients to 28,328, it added.

Out of the total number of fatalities, 765 were from Nagpur city and 246 from the rural parts.

The number of patients who have recovered from the infection in the district is now 18,021. A total of 1,054 patients were discharged on Sunday.

The number of active cases in the district is 9,296, the statement said.

