Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Tuesday exuded confidence that all four candidates nominated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be elected in the Rajya Sabha elections on June 10.

He said all MLAs of the ruling alliance are together and they are also taking independent leaders with them.

"All our MLAs are together and we are taking independent leaders with us too. All four candidates from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be elected in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election on June 10," said Patole.

The Congress leader said that the alliance leaders will talk to Samajwadi Party and request them to vote for Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The BJP has fielded three candidates in Maharashtra and there is a contest for the Rajya Sabha seats.

There are also contests in Rajasthan, Karnataka and Haryana.

Forty-one candidates have been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha during the biennial elections. (ANI)

