Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Family members and close relatives of the Nandamuri family from Nimmakuru village met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp office here on Tuesday.

Nandamuri family thanked the CM for naming Krishna district in the name of former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao as promised during elections.

Also Read | Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Gives Nod for Construction of 60 Thousand Houses in Five State Under PMAY.

Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Pamarru Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) K Anil Kumar, Nandamuri Peda Venkateswara Rao, Nandamuri Jayasurya, Chigurupati Murali, along with locals, were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)