Parbhani, December 12: A team of Nanded police started patrolling in violence-hit Maharashtra's Parbhani city on Wednesday night. Violence broke out in Parbhani city on Wednesday over the alleged vandalising of a replica of the Indian Constitution.

Special Inspector General, Nanded, Shahaji Umap said, "The situation is peaceful. The people who had gathered here in the afternoon, they had to give a representation to the District Magistrate--those people damaged some shops, CCTV cameras, and hoardings of shops." Parbhani Riot: 40 Detained in Connection With Mob Violence That Broke Out in Maharashtra Town; MVA Slams Sacrilege to BR Ambedkar Statue.

"Later, the police had to use some force to control the situation. We have detained about fifty people. The process of registering cases against them has started. The accused of this incident has also been arrested, and a case has been registered against him. He is currently undergoing treatment as the mob has beaten him--he is a lunatic and undergoing treatment; his mental condition is not good. We have also found the documents during the investigation. So I appeal to everyone to maintain peace without giving much importance to this incident, he added.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP-led Mahayuti government over violence in Maharashtra's Parbhani and said that the priority of the government is to stay in power. She said the state does not have a full-time home minister who has responsibility for law and order. Parbhani Riot: Violence Breaks Out in Maharashtra Town After Man Tears Constitution Replica Placed in Front of BR Ambedkar Statue, Videos of Vandalism Surface.

"It's a very shameful incident, and the violence that is happening is unfortunate. Today, we are in such a situation that the government is sidelining the Constitution. To date, there is no home minister in the state who has the responsibility of law & order," Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP, told ANI.

"The violence shows the failure of this government.... It shows the government's priorities, which is to save their rule and not work for the people of the state," she alleged. Parbhani District Magistrate Raghunath Khandu Gawade urged people to maintain peace.

"The police administration is on the road. We have the situation under control; we have called in additional police. So on this, I appeal to everyone through you to maintain peace and tranquillity," he said.

