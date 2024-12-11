Violent protests erupted in Parbhani district after a person named Sopan Dattarao Pawar allegedly tore a replica of the Constitution book placed in front of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue. This act led to widespread outrage, and a shutdown was called in the city today. Angry crowds engaged in arson, damaging vehicles, vandalizing shops, and pelting stones at residential buildings. Protesters, armed with sticks and rods, demanded the harshest punishment for the accused, leading to clashes with police. The situation escalated when the public pelted stones at a police van, forcing officers to flee for safety. Police responded with tear gas shells to disperse the crowds, and one individual has been arrested in connection with the incident. Maharashtra Honour Killing: Father Strangles Daughter for Eloping With Lover from Different Community, Family Members Quietly Carry Out Last Rites in Parbhani, Accused Held.

Sopan Dattarao Pawar Allegedly Tore a Replica of the Constitution Book

Parbhani, Maharashtra: A person named Sopan Dattarao Pawar tore the replica of the Constitution book placed in front of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue, leading to a shutdown being called in the city today pic.twitter.com/oVgpsVRlzW — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

Angry Crowds Engage in Arson, Vandalism, and Stone-Pelting

Parbhani, Maharashtra: The public pelted stones at a police van, forcing the police personnel to flee with the van to save their lives pic.twitter.com/Le7BV61zuz — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

'

Parbhani, Maharashtra: Rioters clashed with the police, leading to intense confrontations on the streets. Riot control police and SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) were deployed to control the situation. Several incidents of arson and vandalism were reported, with vehicles being… pic.twitter.com/JUbHwNnTLh — IANS (@ians_india) December 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)