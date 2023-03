New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various central agencies on Tuesday, said Minister of State Nityanand Rai.

Central agencies with whom MoUs are signed includes National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID), Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) for prevention of narcotic drugs in the country.

Apart from that NCB has also signed bilateral agreement and MoUs with foreign countries on the behalf of Government of India to contain trans-border drug trafficking.

A 44 total bilateral agreements of MoUs on drug related matters and sharing security co-operation with different countries for combating illicit trafficking of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance and Chemical Precursors as well as related offences were signed, said MoS Home Nityanand Rai. (ANI)

