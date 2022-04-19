Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi received and warm and enthusiastic response from the gathering, which had a large presence of women, as he unveiled multiple projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Banaskantha in Gujarat.

Women cheered PM Modi during his speech at the rally. As a speaker referred to PM Modi's initiatives during his years as Chief Minister of Gujarat, the Prime Minister became emotional as women cheered and waved enthusiastically.

Also Read | Assam: Two Cattle Smugglers Killed, 4 Cops Injured During 'Militant Ambush’ in Kokrajhar.

In his speech, PM Modi appreciated the spirit of the women of Banas. He bowed to the women of Banaskantha who take care of their cattle as their children. The Prime Minister said that in the last several years, the Banas Dairy has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women.

In his speech, PM Modi appreciated the spirit of the women of Banas. He bowed to the women of Banaskantha who take care of their cattle as their children. The Prime Minister said that in the last several years, the Banas Dairy has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Man Threatens to Reveal Woman's HIV Status, Extorts Rs 2.8 Lakh From Her.

He dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores

The new dairy complex is a greenfield project and will enable the processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily.

The potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products like french fries, potato chips, aloo tikki, patties, many of which will be exported to other countries.

These plants will empower the local farmers and give a boost to the rural economy in the region.

The Prime Minister reiterated his love for the people of Banaskantha and said he will always be linked to them wherever he goes. "I will be with you like a partner in your fields," he said.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the Banas Community Radio Station to the nation.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the expanded facilities for the production of cheese products and whey powder at the Banas dairy plant in Palanpur.

He also dedicated to the nation organic manure and biogas plant established at Dama, Gujarat.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of four gobar gas plants of 100 tonnes capacity to be established at Khimana, Ratanpura - Bhildi, Radhanpur and Thawar.

Before the event, the Prime Minister recalled his association with Banas dairy and shared photographs from his visits in 2013 and 2016.

"In the last several years, the Banas Dairy has become a hub for empowering local communities, especially farmers and women. I am particularly proud of the dairy's innovative zeal which is seen in their various products. Their continued focus on honey is also laudatory," he said in a tweet.

He also praised the efforts and spirit of the people of Banaskantha. "I would like to applaud the people of Banaskantha for their hardwork and spirit of resilience. The manner in which this district has made a mark in agriculture is commendable. Farmers embraced new technologies, focused on water conservation and the results are for all to see."

In his speech, the Prime Minister referred to the blessings of the women of Banas and expressed his regard for their indomitable spirit.

The Prime Minister said that one can directly feel how the economy of the village and the empowerment of mothers and sisters in India can be strengthened and how the cooperative movement can give strength to the self-reliant India campaign.

As a Member of Parliament from Kashi, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to Banas Dairy and people of Banaskantha for establishing a complex in Varanasi also.

Noting the expansion of activity in Banas Dairy the Prime Minister said while Banas Dairy Complex and cheese and whey plant are important in the expansion of the dairy sector, Banas Dairy has also proved that other resources can also be used to increase the income of local farmers.

He said potato, honey, and other related products are changing the destiny of the farmers. This is also adding to the campaign of vocal for local, he said, while noting the dairy's expansion into food oil and peanuts.

He praised the dairy's projects in Gobardhan and appreciated the dairy projects for helping in the government's efforts to create wealth from waste by establishing such plants all over the country.

He said that these plants will benefit by maintaining cleanliness in villages, giving income to farmers from 'gobar', producing electricity and protecting earth. "Such efforts strengthen our villages and our women and protect the mother earth," he said.

He conveyed his happiness over the strides made by the Banas dairy.

The Prime Minister said that Banas dairy movement is helping farmers and cattle rearing communities in states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha (Somnath to Jagannath), Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Dairy today is contributing to the income of the farmers.

He said that with milk production of Rs 8.5 lakh crore, dairy is emerging as a bigger medium of farmers' income than traditional foodgrains, especially where landholdings are small and conditions are tough.

Referring to direct benefit transfer to the accounts of the farmers, the Prime Minister said now benefits are reaching the beneficiaries fully unlike the situation described by a previous Prime Minister that only 15 paisa in a rupee reached the beneficiary in the past.

Reiterating his focus on natural farming, the Prime Minister recalled Banaskantha embracing water conservation and drip irrigation.

He urged people to construct 75 grand 'sarovars' in the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav till Independence Day in 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)