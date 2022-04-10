Bhopal, Apr 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said water of the Narmada river will be taken to Chitrakoot to create a "holy confluence" with the Mandakini river.

Chouhan made this announcement while participating in a programme to honour seers at Chitrakoot to mark the celebrations of Ram Navami.

“I take a pledge to keep the river Mandakini clean and uninterrupted. A dam would be constructed in Majhgawan for Rs 243.79 crore in the first phase to keep the Mandakini river always flowing in Chitrakoot,” he said.

Chouhan said that as soon as the work of the tunnel construction of the Bargi canal is completed, the state government will bring the water of the Narmada river to the Mandakini river.

“The linking of these two holy rivers will form a unique confluence. Instructions have been issued to prepare its DPR,” Chouhan said.

He said that Lord Ram lives in every particle in Chitrakoot- the place where he had spent 11 and a half years in exile as per the Ramayana.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also announced various projects worth over Rs 127 crore for the development and beautification of Chitrakoot.

Chouhan also said that Chitrakoot Gaurav Diwas will be celebrated on Ram Navami every year and urged the people to maintain the cleanliness of the town.

He offered prayers at various temples here and witnessed a cultural programme.

Later, Chouhan participated in 'Deepotsav' programme at Orchha, the home to the ancient Ram Raja temple.

Chouhan, along with devotees, lit lamps on the banks of the Betwa river.

He also saw a presentation based on a development project around the Ram Raja temple.

Chouhan also watched Ramlila and other cultural programmes on the life of Lord Ram with senior BJP leader Uma Bharti in Orchha.

MP's Culture Department held several programmes in Orchha, a town in Bundelkhand, on Lord Ram during a week-long celebration to mark Ram Navami.

Similarly, several programmes focused on Lord Ram have been held for the past one week in Chitrakoot and several other districts of the state, an official said.

