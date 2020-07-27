Nashik, Jul 27 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 12,488 on Monday with addition of 326 new patients, health officials said.

With 10 more patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll went up to 467.

Of them, six people died within the limits of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) while four fatalities occurred in other parts of the district.

With 263 people being discharged in the day, the number of recovered cases in the district rose to 9,298, officials added.

