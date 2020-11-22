Nashik, Nov 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 98,629 after 233 were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw four deaths and 174 people getting discharged, an official said.

The district's toll so far is 1,765 while 94,253 people have recovered, he added.

Nashik city accounts for 65,156 cases and 897 deaths, officials said.

