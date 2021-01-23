Nashik, Jan 23 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases rose by 155 on Saturday in Nashik district, while the toll increased by two and the recovery count by 170, an official said.

The caseload in the district is 1,14,624, including 2,039 deaths, and 1,11,323 people have been discharged, he said.

With 3,517 samples being examined on Saturday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,84,576, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)