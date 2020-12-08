Nashik, Dec 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload in Nashik reached 1,03,799 on Tuesday while the death toll reached 1,835, an official said.

So far, 98,680 people have been discharged, he added.

Nashik city leads with 68,308 cases and 921 deaths, he said.

