Nashik, Jun 19 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Saturday reported 114 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 3,92,388, health officials said.

With the addition of 206 fatalities, including 202 which were not reported earlier and four fresh deaths, the overall toll in the district reached 7,731, they said.

A total of 232 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in the Nashik district to 3,81,839 so far.

With 9,708 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in the district has gone up to 18,38,073, according to the officials.

