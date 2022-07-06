Nashik, Jul 6 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 40 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,77,288, officials said.

The overall COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 8,899 with no fresh fatality being reported from the district.

The district is now left with 366 active cases after 4,68,023 recoveries so far, including 56 on Wednesday.

