Nashik, Jan 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,11,839 with the addition of 233 cases on Thursday, health officials said.

The virus claimed seven lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 2,004, they said.

So far, 175 people have died due to the infection in Malegaon, 993 in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits and 787 in other parts of the district.

A total of 1,08,132 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery, of whom 317 recuperated on Thursday, the officials said.

