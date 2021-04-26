Nashik, Apr 26 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik rose by 3,683 on Monday to touch 3,07,677, while the toll rose by 34 and the recovery count by 4,382, an official said.

The district has seen 3,345 deaths so far as well as 2,56,494 people getting discharged, he added.

With 17,689 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 11,53,522, the official said.

