Nashik, Aug 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,03,531 after 103 cases were detected on Tuesday, while the day also saw three deaths and 95 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The toll in the district is 8,539 and the recovery count is 3,93,940, he informed.

With 9,155 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 23,46,007, the official said.

