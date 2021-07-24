Nashik, Jul 24 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Saturday reported 105 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 4,01,843 while two fatalities pushed the toll to 8,491, officials said.

With 139 patients getting discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in the district rose to 3,92,022.

With 5,902 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Nashik district went up to 21,96,020, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)