Nashik, Jan 24 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 1,14,781 after 157 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the toll rose by one to touch 2,040, an official said.

The number of people who have been discharged stands at 1,11,480, he added.

With 1,240 samples being tested on Sunday, the overall number of tests in Nashik went up to 4,85,816, he said. PTI

