Nashik, Jul 4 (PTI) Nashik district in Maharashtra on Sunday reported 183 fresh coronavirus positive cases and seven deaths while 285 patients recovered, Health officials said.

With the new additions, the tally of cases in the Nashik district reached 3,95,230 and the death toll 8,378, they said.

The overall number of recoveries in the district has gone up to 3,84,688, according to officials.

With 7,218 new tests, the number of samples tested in the Nashik district so far has gone up to 20,09,717, they added.

