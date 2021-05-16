Nashik, May 16 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 3,70,356 after 1,870 people were detected with the infection on Sunday, while the day also saw 30 deaths and 2,862 people recovering, an official said.

The district's toll is 4,100 and the number of people discharged stands at 3,48,152, he added.

With 16,956 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Nashik reached 14,44,286, he said.

