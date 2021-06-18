Nashik, Jun 18 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik touched 3,92,274 on Friday after 198 people were detected with the infection, while the death count stood at 290, of which 286 were unreported ones from earlier days that had been added to the toll now, an official said.

The overall toll in the district is 7,525, and the recovery count is 3,81,365, including 244 discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

With 8,370 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 18,28,365, the official added.

